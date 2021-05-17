Local

Mitch Daniels arrives at Purdue commencement via couch cart

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University President and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels was carried into Ross-Ade Stadium for commencement this weekend.

Daniels entered the stadium sitting on a “couch cart” built by Purdue students. The floral-patterned, motorized couch on wheels took Daniels all the way to the speaker’s platform.

It was the first time ever that graduation was held at Ross-Ade and the first in-person commencement for the university since 2019.

There were 4,679 undergraduate candidates, 213 professional candidates and 612 master’s candidates.