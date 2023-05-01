Search
Monday marks final day for early voting in Indiana

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday is the last day for early voting in Indiana ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

All registered voters are welcome to vote early in the primary. To cast an early ballot, voters will need to present a valid photo ID.

In Marion County, the only early voting location open Monday is the clerk’s office inside the Indianapolis City-County Building, where early ballots can be cast from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The city of Indianapolis says more than 12,000 people have cast early votes, up from 2,524 four years ago.

Voters who live outside of Marion County should visit indianavoters.in.gov to find an early voting location.

Not sure who’s on the ballot? Preview the ballot and learn more about the candidates at the Secretary of State’s website.

The polls are scheduled to open at 6 a.m. Tuesday for primary election day.

Register to vote

There’s still plenty of time to register to vote in the November 7 general election.

What you need to register:

  • Valid Indiana driver’s license or state ID card
  • U.S. citizenship
  • Be at least 18 years old on or before the next general, municipal, or special election
  • Have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days before the next general, municipal, or special election
  • Not currently imprisoned after being convicted of a crime

Visit indianavoters.in.gov to learn more and register online.

An "Indy Votes" screen blocks a voting machine from view during early voting at the Indianapolis City-County Building on May 1, 2023.

