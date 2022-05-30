Local

Monday morning shootings leave teenager dead, 3 men wounded

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple people were shot and one person was killed early Monday morning in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Twig Place shooting

Just after 12 a.m., police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 6700 block of Twig Place, just northwest of the intersection of Mann and Southport Roads.

Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, an IMPD officer at the scene tells News 8. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will share the boy’s identity once his family has been notified.

Belhaven Place shooting

A few minutes later, police were called to a person shot at an apartment complex on Belhaven Place. That’s just off of 10th Street and German Church Road on the city’s near-east side.

One person, a man, was taken to the hospital. IMPD says he was awake and breathing.

Chalan Court shooting

Just after 3 a.m., IMPD officers found a man who had been shot at an apartment complex in the 5500 block of Chalan Court. That’s just south of the intersection of State Road 135 and East Epler Avenue.

Officers at the scene did not provide any additional information about the shooting or the victim.

Relax Inn parking lot shooting

IMPD says a man is in critical condition after he was shot at around 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the Relax Inn on South Tibbs Avenue, just east of Washington Street.

Officers at the scene tell News 8 that a mix of homicide and aggravated assault detectives were called to the scene due to the severity of the man’s condition.

Police are still investigating all four shootings and have not identified any of the people shot or any possible suspects.