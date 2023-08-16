Monrovia man shot by fellow hunter in Monroe County

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers say a Monrovia man was shot Tuesday morning during a hunting accident at Morgan-Monroe State Forest.

At 8 a.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the Morgan-Monroe State Forest property office to assist a man who had been shot while hunting.

William Long, 72, told officers that he was shot by another hunter in the area while squirrel hunting. Long was taken to Morgon County Hospital in good condition and was later released, according to police.

Indiana Conservation Officers would like to remind hunters to identify their target and be aware of what is around before shooting in the field.

Police say the investigation of the incident is still ongoing.