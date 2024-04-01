Morris Day & The Time highlight Indiana Black Expo outdoor concert lineup

Funk pioneers Morris Day & The Time will headline Indiana Black Expo's Music Heritage Festival outdoor concert on Friday, June 28, 2024, in downtown Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/IBE)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get ready to do “the bird” this summer!

Funk pioneers Morris Day & The Time will headline Indiana Black Expo’s Music Heritage Festival outdoor concert on Friday, June 28, during IBE’s 54th annual Summer Celebration.

The lineup also includes the incomparable R&B Crooner Johnny Gill; the soulful voice of five-time Grammy award-winning songstress Lalah Hathaway; legendary R&B group Atlantic Starr; and “The Queen of New Jack Swing,” Karyn White.

The outdoor concert will return to the IU Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium, 1001 W. New York Street, with more seating, a gated enclosure of the grounds for enhanced security, and more accessible parking.

General admission tickets for this year’s outdoor concert start at $10 with premium seating ranging from $50 to $100.

“Best of all, we are celebrating with a purpose as Summer Celebration ticket sales proceeds will help with our youth and family programs, and benefit IBE’s Scholarship Fund,” IBE President Alice Watson said in a release.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 3, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or at the official Summer Celebration website.

The 54th annual Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration runs June 20 – 30 in downtown Indianapolis.