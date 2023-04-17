Motorcyclist dies in crash on Southeastern Parkway near I-69 interchange

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man died in a motorcycle crash Friday night on Southeastern Parkway in Hamilton County, the Fishers Police Department said Monday night.

Dameion Dvail Ramsey, 39, died in the crash after losing control of the motorcycle he was riding, a witness told police.

The crash was reported about 10:40 p.m. Friday on Southeastern Parkway at Jack Walker Lane. That’s at the roundabout for those two roads serving a commercial area along East 136th Street, which is about half-mile southeast of the I-69 interchange for Southeastern Parkway.

The witness who was driving east told police that three motorcyclists passed her in the left lane, then crossed back into the right lane when Ramsey lost control.

A news release issued Monday night from Fishers Police Department said, “Prior to the crash, a Fishers Police Officer was driving southbound on Olio Road in the 12900 Block. The officer observed a group of motorcycles driving northbound Olio Road at a high rate of speed. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren and turned to pursue the motorcycles. As he approached the roundabout at Southeastern Parkway the pursuit was terminated. The officer had observed the group of motorcycles travel north on I-69 and asked dispatch to notify the Indiana State Police. The officer went around the roundabout and went south on Olio Road to assist on a call on Eddington Place (East of Olio and 126th Street). The officer arrived at Eddington Place when the motorcycle crash was dispatched to Fishers Police.”

Anyone with information about this crash was asked to call Lt. Dave Seward at 317-595-3310. Investigators were looking for anyone traveling in the area that has information about the crash.