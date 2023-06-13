Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Multiple businesses damaged in Lawrence strip mall fire

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Firefighters in Lawrence were working Tuesday to determine what caused a fire at a strip mall on Pendleton Pike.

Fire crews were called to a strip mall in the 8800 block of Pendleton Pike near 46th Street and Post Road just after 3 a.m., according to Lawrence Fire Chief Dino Batalis.

Investigators think the fire started in either Lawrence Liquors or Diamond Chips Lounge, which are side-by-side in the central part of the mall, Batalis told News 8.

Batalis says smoke from the fire traveled to all other businesses in the mall, including a cake shop, a pet supply store, a hookah store, and two restaurants.

No one was hurt in the fire.

No other information was immediately available.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Officials work to identify remains...
National News /
FTC to seek federal court...
Business /
9 wounded in Denver mass...
National News /
Cases of check fraud escalate...
National News /
Trump will face judge in...
National News /
3 found dead and 3...
International News /
US military says helicopter accident...
International News /
Community leader calls for regulations...
Local News /