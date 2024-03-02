Multiple overnight building fires break out across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple building fires broke out in a span of three hours Friday night into Saturday across Indianapolis.

No one was injured in any of the fires.

The first fire broke out around 11:47 p.m. Friday. Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called to an industrial building in the 200 block of Shelby Street on a report of a building fire. That’s just north of Fountain Square.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke in the area and the building “heavily involved” by fire. Crews put out the blaze in a little under an hour, IFD said. Firefighters say they’re unsure of what was in the building.

The second fire happened around 1:27 a.m. Crews were dispatched to the 6700 block of Meadowlark Drive on a report of a residence fire. That block is in a residential area on the east side near Arlington Avenue and 46th St.

IFD says they made “quick work” of the blaze, bringing it under control shortly after arrival.

The third happened just before 2 a.m. on the near north side.

IFD was dispatched to an apartment fire at the intersection of 38th Street and College Avenue. They say the two-story apartment building had partially collapsed, with live power lines in the rear of the building, but crews extinguished the fire in around 30 minutes.

IFD says no one was inside any of the buildings at the time of the fires. The causes of the fires were still under investigation.