National grocery store chain donates to Sullivan County relief

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — In face of the widespread damage from Friday night’s storm, many in the community have stepped up to provide help in any way they can, including a national grocery store chain.

Kroger announced Saturday morning that it has opened donations in its central Indiana store locations to aid in the Sullivan county relief.

Eric Halvorson, a spokesperson with Kroger, told News 8 that customers will be able to donate at Kroger during their checkout in-store. Cashiers will have the option to ring up a “disaster relief” donation, and the customer will be able to decide the amount to donate there.

Halvorson says this donation is different from the standard round-up donation Kroger has in place to fight hunger.

Halvorson also announced Saturday via a Tweet to the Whiteland Police Department that Kroger would be donating pallets of water and snack supplies to the shelters set up in Sullivan County.

Several other local businesses and members of the community have given donations, as well. Whiteland Police said via Twitter they are out of room to house donations and they will announce when they are needed again.