NBA All-Star Weekend includes art exhibit at Indianapolis Public Library

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Explore the intersection of basketball and the arts at the Indianapolis Public Library.

Guests can tour the 36th annual Meet the Artists exhibit at Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair Street, in downtown Indianapolis. Each year, Meet the Artists celebrates Indy’s most prominent Black artists.

The showcase features music, poetry, photography, fashion, sculpture, painting and film. It also has an “All-Star” theme to play tribute to NBA All-Star Weekend.

Meet the Artists is open now and will run through March 31.

Anthony Radford is the founder and curator of Meet The Artists.

“Back in the ’80s, there wasn’t a lot of places for African American artists to show,” Radford explained.

Radford recently retired from the Library after more than 40 years. He used his connections to display his work and other artist in Indianapolis. His goal is to provide a platform for local talented Black artists whose works might not otherwise have a chance to appear in front of such a large audience.

IPL will host a free opening gala reception at the Central Library for the community on Saturday.

The Simon Reading Room will be available after 5 p.m. for guests of all ages.

“Come out, its free. It’s open to the public, you can view 24 talented artists’ work, we’ve got a ton on entertainment, a magician, a fashion show, poetry, gospel, a youth area for the kids,” Radford said.