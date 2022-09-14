Local

New arena for Indy Fuel part of Fishers District expansion plan

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Indy Fuel minor league hockey team is headed to Fishers — for good.

The city on Wednesday announced more than $1.1 billion in economic and entertainment investments, including $550 million to further develop and expand Fishers District.

The expanded Fishers District, located east of I-69 between 106th and 116th Streets, will be anchored by an 8,500-seat event center that will serve as home ice for the Indy Fuel.

The Indy Fuel have played their home games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on the Indiana State Fairgrounds since beginning play in 2014. That will change beginning with the 2024-25 ECHL season, according to team owner Jim Hallett.

“I’m thrilled to bring the fun and excitement of Indy Fuel hockey and its fan base to Fishers,” Jim Hallett, team owner and chairman of Hallett Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement. “We are beyond excited to not only bring the Fuel to Fishers but also have Hallett Sports & Entertainment manage the new facility for the community.”

Plans for the event center call for family suites, enhanced areas for hosting, and new, modern fan experiences, according to city leaders.

Once the event center is complete, Indy Fuel and Hallett Sports & Entertainment will move their headquarters to Fishers. Hallett Sports & Entertainment will manage the facility. The team currently uses the Fuel Tank, located in Fishers, for its practice and residential facilities.

Thompson Thrift, the master developer of Fishers District, says the expansion project also includes additional shops, restaurants, entertainment options, and residences.

Additional economic, entertainment investments

Fishers leaders on Wednesday also announced that Italy-based Stevanato Group will further invest in their planned 200,000-square-foot facility in the Fishers Life Science and Innovation Park, upping its investment to more than $500 million with a plan to hire 515 employees by 2031.

Plans are also moving forward for Andretti Autosport to establish its $200 million global headquarters at the Indianapolis Metropolitan AIrport’s business park property. Once approved by the City Council, the facility will break ground later this year and open in early 2025.

The Fishers City Council will vote on economic development agreements for Stevanato and Andretti Global at its Monday council meeting.

The Council will also initiate the introductory financing for the event center and begin the rezoning process for Thompson Thrift at the same meeting.