New FEMA push to reach Hispanic tornado survivors in Indiana

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — Helping tornado survivors rebuild their lives is a top priority for FEMA, but they say it’s been tough trying to reach the Hispanic population.

FEMA says more than $1.2 million in FEMA assistance has been approved to help Indiana residents recover.

They’ve set up disaster recovery centers in several areas across the state, including Whiteland, but they say not enough Spanish speakers have walked through their doors.

FEMA says assistance is available, regardless of immigration status.

“If you’re an undocumented migrant or If you do have a member of the family who is born in the U.S., a child for example, that qualifies you for federal assistance,” Robert Baltodano, external affairs officer at FEMA, said.

Survivors have until June 14th to apply for assistance.