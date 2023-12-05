Search
New journalism venture Mirror Indy launches with goals to reflect stories of the city

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tuesday marks the beginning of an extraordinary venture in journalism in central Indiana.

Mirror Indy, the first newsroom launched in the state by Free Press Indiana, is created to be a reflection of Indianapolis, nodding to the past with an eye toward the future – and WISH-TV is proud to be a documenting partner with Mirror Indy.

The newsroom’s site launched at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, and to celebrate the launch, Market Director for Free Press Indiana Ebony Chappel joined News 8 Tuesday morning to tell more about Mirror Indy.

To learn more about Mirror Indy and how to become a documenting partner, visit their website and enjoy the interview above.

