New York Philharmonic String Quartet coming to Indianapolis

The New York Philharmonic String Quartet is comprised of four principals from the New York Philharmonic, the quartet features 2002 IVCI Laureate Frank Huang (Concertmaster), Qianqian Li (Principal Second Violin), Cynthia Phelps (Principal Viola) and Carter Brey (Principal Cello).(Provided Photo/International Violin Competition of Indianapolis)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The sights and sounds from one of the world’s greatest quartets are coming to Indianapolis.

The International Violin Competition of Indianapolis and the Ensemble Music Society of Indianapolis will on Tuesday evening co-present the New York Philharmonic String Quartet at the Indiana Landmarks Center in Indianapolis.

The orchestra is comprised of a talented group of four award-winning musicians: Frank Huang (Concertmaster), Qianqian Li (Principal Second Violin), Cynthia Phelps (Principal Viola), and Carter Brey (Principal Cello).

The group was formed in January 2017 during the Philharmonic’s 175th anniversary season.

The quartet will perform Mozart’s “Dissonance,” Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden,” and “In Response to Madness,” a modern piece from American composer Joel Thompson.

IVCI’s Executive Director Glen Kwok tells News 8 that the organization is excited to welcome back Huang, who it recognized in its IVCI 2002 Laureate Series, a program designed to honor notable violinists and bring back audience favorites to the Hoosier state to share their musical talents.

“It’s hard to imagine that 21 years ago, he was here and victorious. Since then, he’s gone on to an incredible career. In fact, (he went from) playing in a string quartet full-time and now, for the last several years, as the concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic — not only one of America’s greatest orchestras but truly one of the finest orchestras in the world. It is a real privilege to welcome him back to Indianapolis and to call him one of our own,” Kwok said.

The recital starts at 7:30 pm and will be held in the Grand Hall of the Landmarks Center. Tickets can be purchased online and are $40 dollars for adults and $10 for students.

There’s also a virtual option available if you can’t make it in person. Virtual tickets are available online for $20. Access to the online recital will be available on-demand through Friday, Feb. 10.