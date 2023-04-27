North Split interchange to reopen by Monday

A view of North Split construction on June 30, 2022. (Image Provided from Video/Indiana Department of Transportation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Interstate 65 through the North Split interchange is expected to reopen this weekend after what seems like a lifetime of construction.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Thursday that all I-65 northbound and southbound lanes are to be open by Monday, if weather permits.

INDOT says during the process, drivers can expect multiple short-term lane restrictions as crews install pavement markings and move barrels to open lanes.

Drivers will be able to travel along I-65 through the North Split interchange in both directions, a release said Thursday.

INDOT also wants to remind drivers that once the North Split opens I-65 SB via the Delaware/11th Street ramp will no longer be available and access to the Merdian/Pennslyvania Street exit will only be available through I-65 NB.

Drivers can access downtown via these roadways:

I-70 WB collector/distributor (C/D) exit ramp to Michigan Street

I-65 NB/ I-70 EB exit ramp to Washington Street

I-70 WB to Martin Luther King, Jr./West Street

I-65 SB to Meridian Street

I-65 SB to West Street

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

The I-65 SB to C/D movement, Ohio Street exit ramp, and Meridian/Pennsylvania exit ramp remain under construction. All ramps and movements are expected to open by the end of May.