NRA convention kicks off with Trump, Pence speeches

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is hosting the NRA’s annual convention for the third time since 2014.

Organizers say former President Donald Trump, who is seeking the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, will speak at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Indiana Convention Center. Doors will open at noon.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana, and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb are also scheduled to speak.

Last summer, Indiana lawmakers abolished a law requiring gun owners to purchase a permit to carry their weapons. However, most restaurants and businesses continue to ban people from bringing guns inside.

“No weapons and no firearms allowed in here,” said Tony Cusic, assistant general manager for the restaurant Nevermore at Union Station.

Cusic is expecting a bump in business with an estimated 70,000 convention visitors in town.

“With the competing bars around here, they can’t fit that amount of people in one space. When we have big conventions, that’s usually when we take off,” Cusic said.

Another restaurant owner told News 8 the size of the NRA convention crowd is comparable to a Colts home game.