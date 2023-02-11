Local

Off-duty Hamilton County reserve deputy arrested for OWI

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — An off-duty Hamilton County reserve deputy was arrested early Saturday for driving while intoxicated in Carmel.

At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Westfield police conducted a traffic stop on Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy Patrick Heitz in his personal vehicle near 116th Street and Towne Road.

Police conducted an operating while intoxicated investigation and obtained a search warrant to test Heitz’s blood.

Heitz was arrested for OWI and was taken to the Hamilton County Jail. He will remain on suspension from HCSO pending the outcome of an internal investigation.