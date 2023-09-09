Ohio man dies after being hit by train while crossing railroad tracks in Randolph County

An Ohio man died in the morning of Sept. 9, 2023, after being struck by a train as he crossed over railroad tracks in Randolph County. (Provided Photo/Randolph County Sheriff's Office)

WINCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — An Ohio man is dead after he was hit by a train in Randolph County early Saturday morning, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says.

Around 8:10 a.m., the Randolph County 911 Center received a call in reference to a crash involving a train on County Roads 400 East and 100 North.

When first responders arrived, they learned that a 2004 Ford F150, driven by Tristan Fullenkamp of St. Henry, Ohio, stopped at a railroad crossing on C.R. 400 E. as a train going east passed.

After the train passed, Fullenkamp drove onto the tracks and was struck by a second train going west.

The train pushed Fullenkamp’s truck west for nearly a mile.

Fullenkamp was extricated from his vehicle by firefighters. He was taken to Reid Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says they are working to gather more information on the crash.

Winchester is in eastern Indiana, 20 minutes from the Indiana-Ohio border.