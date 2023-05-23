Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

One dead in car accident on city’s southeast side

(WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was killed in a two-vehicle accident, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the 7300 block of Southeastern Avenue, which is in a residential area on the southeast side, after being informed of a personal injury accident.

Upon arrival, investigators learned the accident involved two vehicles. The driver of one vehicle was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle were also taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Officers say they believe the crash was a head-on collision. Investigators have not released the name of the driver who died as of Tuesday evening.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Artificial Intelligence helping to grow...
I-Team 8 /
Indianapolis Zoo to show off...
Local News /
Advocates seek to stop closing...
Multicultural News /
O-line to fuel line: Former...
Motorsports /
Jennings County prosecutor: Deputy justified...
Crime Watch 8 /
Hoosiers bring back Calbert Cheaney...
College Basketball /
Teen arrested for criminal recklessness...
Crime Watch 8 /
Adobe adds AI-powered image generator...
Business /