One dead in car accident on city’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was killed in a two-vehicle accident, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the 7300 block of Southeastern Avenue, which is in a residential area on the southeast side, after being informed of a personal injury accident.

Upon arrival, investigators learned the accident involved two vehicles. The driver of one vehicle was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle were also taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Officers say they believe the crash was a head-on collision. Investigators have not released the name of the driver who died as of Tuesday evening.