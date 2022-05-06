Local

OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini Marathon set for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Before the drivers can race, the people must run.

Thousands of joggers, runners, and wheelchair racers will take to the streets of Indianapolis on Saturday morning for the 46th OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini Marathon.

The 13.1-mille course through downtown Indy also includes a lap around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. As participants reach the speedway’s famous Yard of Bricks, they can stop and give the bricks a smooch.

Everyone is invited to watch the marathon, root for the racers, and enjoy some of the nearly 100 entertainment acts lining the course.

Fans are also welcome at the 500 Festival Post Race Party at Military Park, where they can cheer on the participants as they cross the finish line, watch a live video feed of the race, and grab some food from local restaurants. Participants can enjoy a free massage and a bottle of chocolate milk in the party’s special refuel and rejuvenation area.

Want to be participate in the race alongside former Indianapolis Colts tight end Dallas Clark? Online registration is closed, but participants can sign up during Friday’s Mini Marathon Expo at the Indiana Convention Center. Registration is $105 for the mini-marathon, $50 for the 5K, and $175 for the Mega Mini Challenge.