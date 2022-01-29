Local

Osteria by Fabio Viviani demonstrates at-home meal kits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, some people may be looking for an at-home date idea.

Josh Arnold, executive chef of Osteria by Fabio Viviani, and Adriana Compos, sous chef, came on “Daybreak” on Saturday with a solution: at-home meal kits.

Arnold demonstrated three “Fabio’s Kitchen Dinner for Two” kits: chicken marsala, salmon cacciatore and steak poivre.

Chicken marsala

Ingredients:

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs

2 tablespoons cooking oil

A half cup of hand-torn oyster mushrooms

1 cup of sliced cremini mushrooms

1 tablespoon of minced shallot

A half tablespoon of minced garlic

A half cup of sweet marsala wine

1-and-a-half cups of heavy whipping cream

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons of finely chopped parsley

Directions:

Before starting, rinse all chicken and pat dry

1. Spread out the chicken thighs on a plate and lightly season the chicken thighs on both sides

2. Heat oil in a medium-sized sauté pan on high heat

3. Once the oil is hot, add the chicken thighs and sear each side for about 4 minutes or until slightly browned; remove the chicken and set aside

4. Add the mushrooms to the pan and cook down for about 3-4 minutes

5. Add the shallot and garlic to the pan and let it caramelize for about 2 minutes

6. Deglaze the mushroom mix with the marsala wine; let it reduce by half

7. Drizzle in the heavy cream and stir

8. Add the chicken back into the pan and simmer until it is cooked through; for food safety, cook the chicken to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees

9. Adjust salt and pepper as needed

10. Remove the mushrooms and place them on the plate; top with the chicken thighs and drizzle with the remaining sauce; garnish with the chopped parsley and enjoy.

Salmon cacciatore

Ingredients:

2 (8 oz.) salmon filetssalt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon cooking oil

A half cup of chopped onion

1 teaspoon of minced garlic

Dried chili flakes to taste

A quarter cup of white wine

1 can chopped tomatoes

A third cup of halved kalmata olives

Three-quarters of a cup of water

1 tablespoon of oregano

1 tablespoon of finely chopped parsley

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Before starting, rinse the salmon and pat dry

1. Season the salmon with salt and pepper

2. Heat half of the cooking oil in a medium to large non-stick frying pan on medium heat; add the salmon flat side first; sear and cook for about 3 minutes, then flip over and repeat for the other side; remove the salmon from the pan and set aside

3. Add remaining cooking oil to the hot pan; add the onion, garlic and desired amount of pepper flakes; lightly sweat or cook till onions are slightly cooked and translucent

4. Deglaze the pan with the wine; stir the wine around the pan to get all the bits off the pan

5. Once the wine reduces by half, add the tomatoes, olives, water; bring it to a simmer

6. Add the oregano and reduce down until it starts to thicken slightly; season with salt and pepper

7. Return the salmon to the pan and spoon the sauce over the filets; gently simmer for 3 minutes until the salmon is cooked through; remove the salmon and arrange on the plate; for food safety, cook salmon to a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees

8. Stir the parsley into the sauce and spoon over the salmon; drizzle with olive oil and enjoy

Steak poivre

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon peppercorn medley

4 (5-oz.) top sirloin steaks

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons minced shallots

A quarter-cup cognac or distilled liquor of choice

A half-cup beef broth

A quarter-cup heavy whipping cream

Salt to taste

Directions:

Before starting, rinse the steak and pat dry

1. Crack the peppercorns in a mortar and pestle or with a rolling pin

2. Lay out the steaks on a plate and press the crushed peppercorns into them on both sides

3. Melt butter in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat

4. Add steaks to the skillet; sear each side for about 2 minutes or until browned

5. Reduce heat to medium and cook steaks until they begin to firm up and are slightly pink in the center, about 4 minutes per side; transfer to a plate; for food safety, cook steak to a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees

6. Immediately add the shallot to the skillet and lightly stir; deglaze the skillet with the cognac; be careful of an open flame

7. Simmer shallot and cognac until reduced, stirring and scraping all the bits back into the simmering mix

8. Pour in the beef broth and continue to stir the browned bits off the bottom of the skillet; reduce for about 2 minutes or until reduced by two-thirds

9. Stir in heavy cream and bring to a simmer for 1-2 minutes; season to taste with salt

10. Add the steaks back to the sauce, spooning the sauce over them and rewarming them

11. Remove the steaks from the sauce and arrange on a serving plate; spoon sauce over each portion and enjoy

This headline and story was updated to correct who presented the recipes.