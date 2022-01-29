Local

Osteria by Fabio Viviani demonstrates at-home meal kits

Market District visited Daybreak on Jan. 29, 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, some people may be looking for an at-home date idea.

Josh Arnold, executive chef of Osteria by Fabio Viviani, and Adriana Compos, sous chef, came on “Daybreak” on Saturday with a solution: at-home meal kits.

Arnold demonstrated three “Fabio’s Kitchen Dinner for Two” kits: chicken marsala, salmon cacciatore and steak poivre.

Chicken marsala

Ingredients:

  • 4 boneless skinless chicken thighs
  • 2 tablespoons cooking oil
  • A half cup of hand-torn oyster mushrooms
  • 1 cup of sliced cremini mushrooms
  • 1 tablespoon of minced shallot
  • A half tablespoon of minced garlic
  • A half cup of sweet marsala wine
  • 1-and-a-half cups of heavy whipping cream
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 tablespoons of finely chopped parsley

Directions:

  • Before starting, rinse all chicken and pat dry
  • 1. Spread out the chicken thighs on a plate and lightly season the chicken thighs on both sides
  • 2. Heat oil in a  medium-sized sauté pan on high heat
  • 3. Once the oil is hot, add the chicken thighs and sear each side for about 4 minutes or until slightly browned; remove the chicken and set aside
  • 4. Add the mushrooms to the pan and cook down for about 3-4 minutes
  • 5. Add the shallot and garlic to the pan and let it caramelize for about 2 minutes
  • 6. Deglaze the mushroom mix with the marsala wine; let it reduce by half
  • 7. Drizzle in the heavy cream and stir
  • 8. Add the chicken back into the pan and simmer until it is cooked through; for food safety, cook the chicken to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees
  • 9. Adjust salt and pepper as needed
  • 10. Remove the mushrooms and place them on the plate; top with the chicken thighs and drizzle with the remaining sauce; garnish with the chopped parsley and enjoy.

Salmon cacciatore

Ingredients:

  • 2 (8 oz.) salmon filetssalt and pepper to taste
  • 1 tablespoon cooking oil
  • A half cup of chopped onion
  • 1 teaspoon of minced garlic
  • Dried chili flakes to taste
  • A quarter cup of white wine
  • 1 can chopped tomatoes
  • A third cup of halved kalmata olives
  • Three-quarters of a cup of water
  • 1 tablespoon of oregano
  • 1 tablespoon of finely chopped parsley
  • 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

  • Before starting, rinse the salmon and pat dry
  • 1. Season the salmon with salt and pepper
  • 2. Heat half of the cooking oil in a medium to large non-stick frying pan on medium heat; add the salmon flat side first; sear and cook for about 3 minutes, then flip over and repeat for the other side; remove the salmon from the pan and set aside
  • 3. Add remaining cooking oil to the hot pan; add the onion, garlic and desired amount of pepper flakes; lightly sweat or cook till onions are slightly cooked and translucent
  • 4. Deglaze the pan with the wine; stir the wine around the pan to get all the bits off the pan
  • 5. Once the wine reduces by half, add the tomatoes, olives, water; bring it to a simmer
  • 6. Add the oregano and reduce down until it starts to thicken slightly; season with salt and pepper
  • 7. Return the salmon to the pan and spoon the sauce over the filets; gently simmer for 3 minutes until the salmon is cooked through; remove the salmon and arrange on the plate; for food safety, cook salmon to a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees
  • 8. Stir the parsley into the sauce and spoon over the salmon; drizzle with olive oil and enjoy

Steak poivre

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon peppercorn medley
  • 4 (5-oz.) top sirloin steaks
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallots
  • A quarter-cup cognac or distilled liquor of choice
  • A half-cup beef broth
  • A quarter-cup heavy whipping cream
  • Salt to taste

Directions:

  • Before starting, rinse the steak and pat dry
  • 1. Crack the peppercorns in a mortar and pestle or with a rolling pin
  • 2. Lay out the steaks on a plate and press the crushed peppercorns into them on both sides
  • 3. Melt butter in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat
  • 4. Add steaks to the skillet; sear each side for about 2 minutes or until browned
  • 5. Reduce heat to medium and cook steaks until they begin to firm up and are slightly pink in the center, about 4 minutes per side; transfer to a plate; for food safety, cook steak to a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees
  • 6. Immediately add the shallot to the skillet and lightly stir; deglaze the skillet with the cognac; be careful of an open flame
  • 7. Simmer shallot and cognac until reduced, stirring and scraping all the bits back into the simmering mix
  • 8. Pour in the beef broth and continue to stir the browned bits off the bottom of the skillet; reduce for about 2 minutes or until reduced by two-thirds
  • 9. Stir in heavy cream and bring to a simmer for 1-2 minutes; season to taste with salt
  • 10. Add the steaks back to the sauce, spooning the sauce over them and rewarming them
  • 11. Remove the steaks from the sauce and arrange on a serving plate; spoon sauce over each portion and enjoy

This headline and story was updated to correct who presented the recipes.

