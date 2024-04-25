Over 70 restaurants participating in Damien Center’s Dining Out for Life fundraiser

A sign for The Damien Center in Indianapolis. (WISH photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis AIDS service organization is partnering with several area restaurants for a day-long fundraiser.

The Damien Center is hosting its 30th annual Dining Out for Life on Thursday, along with more than 70 participating restaurants.

Money raised from Dining Out for Life will help fund the Damien Center’s resources for the nearly 10,000 people who visit it annually.

The nonprofit provides education, resources, and testing for people living with or at high risk for HIV throughout central Indiana.

Organizers say more than 70 restaurants will give back a percentage of sales made on Thursday. Notably, English Ivy’s in Downtown Indy will donate 75% of its sales during the event.

President of the Damien Center Alan Witchey says community support from the event is crucial every year.

“It helps people get housed, if they’re homeless, helps people get food if they’re hungry,” Witchey said. “It helps people get medical care and medications that can’t afford it otherwise. So this event is critical to our ongoing annual success.”

Most locations will have Dining Out for Life Ambassadors to talk about what the Damien Center does as well as to accept general donations to the organization.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.