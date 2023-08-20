Parents worried about Martinsville student cell phone policy

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — One week into the new school year and some parents are questioning the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville’s new policy on cell phones.

Students cannot have phones in the classrooms and must keep them in their lockers until school is done for the day.

“My success teacher saw it in my pocket and I got in trouble,” said Wiatt Byington, an 8th grader at John R. Wooden Middle School.

The board approved the policy in July. Wiatt’s mother Tabitha Maxwell didn’t know about it until class started August 14.

“After the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where the students were able to update their parents, call 911, update authorities on where the shooter was, and check in with their peers, I don’t understand why you would take that away from a child,” said Maxwell.

Bell Intermediate Academy, which has 5th and 6th graders, introduced a similar policy in 2015. Martinsville High School requires students to put their phones in a designated area in each classroom.

“Keeping students engaged and learning throughout the school day is just part of the push to keep cell phones out of the classroom. Bullying through social media, inappropriate recording of other students, and video-chatting has negatively impacted schools due to the past availability of cell phones,” said Eric Bowlen, superintendent of the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville, in a statement to News 8.

“I don’t disagree. It is a distraction, but I don’t see how having it physically on them in a classroom causes that distraction. Just have a firm set of rules about having it out, and follow those rules,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell circulated an online petition protesting the policy. She believes having a phone nearby could save a child’s life in case of a school shooting.

“I don’t want to think about losing my child. I don’t want to think about anyone losing their child, but that’s the world we live in now. If the only thing I get is the ability to say I love you and goodbye, I want it,” said Maxwell.

The school district said classrooms are equipped with phones and an intercom system should there be an emergency. Students and staff are also being trained on a safety app called ALICE.