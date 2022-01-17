Local

Part of 10th Street to close for North Split work

(Image Provided by Indiana Department of Transportation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — A portion of 10th Street will close on Tuesday as work on the interstate North Split continues downtown.

Tenth Street will close under I-65 and I-70 between College and Highland avenues for demolition and beam installation.

Normal traffic through the area is expected to resume on or after Saturday, Jan. 29.

Eastbound and westbound traffic will be detoured to 16th Street during the closure.

You can still get downtown via:

I-70 westbound collector/distributor (C/D) ramp exit ramp to Michigan Street

Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound from Ohio Street, Michigan Street, and New York Street

I-65 northbound/I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington Street

I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King. Jr./West Street

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street

I-65 northbound to Meridian and Pennsylvania Streets

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

More project details are available at northsplit.com.