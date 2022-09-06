Local

Part of Broad Ripple Avenue closed for construction

by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Part of Broad Ripple Avenue closed Tuesday and won’t reopen until December.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is beginning the first phase of its $8.4 million project to reduce flooding along Broad Ripple Avenue, which is part of a larger $271 million plan to improve Indianapolis infrastructure.

The block of the street from Winthrop Avenue west to Guilford Avenue will be closed.

Traffic moving north or south can cross Broad Ripple Avenue via Guilford Avenue, and traffic moving east and west will be detoured to Kessler Boulevard.

All businesses will remain accessible during construction, according to Public Works.

Contractors will set stormwater structures in the intersection and will return to Broad Ripple Avenue for Phase 2 of construction in the spring.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IMPD fights crime with license plate readers, depending on more than 200

Local /

National Yoga Month — How yoga helps reduce stress, tension

Life.Style.Live! /

Annual Opera in the Park event returns to Garfield Park, opera star Angela Brown to perform

News /

Biden’s Cabinet hasn’t changed, a sharp break from Trump

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.