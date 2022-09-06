Local

Part of Broad Ripple Avenue closed for construction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Part of Broad Ripple Avenue closed Tuesday and won’t reopen until December.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is beginning the first phase of its $8.4 million project to reduce flooding along Broad Ripple Avenue, which is part of a larger $271 million plan to improve Indianapolis infrastructure.

The block of the street from Winthrop Avenue west to Guilford Avenue will be closed.

Traffic moving north or south can cross Broad Ripple Avenue via Guilford Avenue, and traffic moving east and west will be detoured to Kessler Boulevard.

All businesses will remain accessible during construction, according to Public Works.

Contractors will set stormwater structures in the intersection and will return to Broad Ripple Avenue for Phase 2 of construction in the spring.