Partners in Housing celebrates 30 years serving homeless people in Indianapolis, Kokomo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Partners in Housing has served homeless people in Indianapolis for the last three decades.

The nonprofit provides services and long-term housing solutions for 600 people in Indianapolis and Kokomo. The group bought its first property in 1996 in downtown Indianapolis and has grown from there allowing hundreds to be homed at one time.

Indianapolis is home to 11 properties while Kokomo has one. Many of the properties have studio apartments but some have one bedrooms and two bedrooms to support varying client needs.

These apartments come with a lease and rent payments.

“This is what we call permanent supportive housing so they have their own apartment and they come to us and we provide services for them, case management,” said Jennifer Green, executive director of Partners in Housing.

According to the latest point-in-time count, Indianapolis has more than 1,600 people experiencing homelessness each night.

It takes more than just an apartment to help maintain a stable housing situation. “We provide anything from life skills to getting them their health insurance if they don’t have that, getting them signed up for any disability (benefit) that they might not have, getting them connected to agencies for mental health, behavioral care,” Green said.

Green said Indiana needs more protections to help prevent evictions. “Indiana is a very landlord-friendly state,” Green said. “We take different steps (at Partners in Housing). We don’t just right away evict you if you can’t pay your rent. We work through payment plans.”

In Indianapolis, 52% of the homeless population is Black, and the nonprofit has been part of a group working to reduce that by 25% in 2025. “Black Americans get evicted more than anyone,” Green said.

Partners in Housing serves an additional 200 people with services who live in privately owned apartment complexes.

Partners in Housing will be expanding its services to homeless youths at the Glenmoor apartments. Green said the population of homeless people ages 18-24 has been on the rise.