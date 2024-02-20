Passenger dead, driver injured in I-74 crash outside Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person died early Tuesday morning after a crash on Interstate 74 outside of Shelbyville.

The name or age of the person hasn’t been released.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 121-mile marker of I-74 around 6:37 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a single-vehicle crash.

When deputies arrived, they found located the vehicle, as well as the driver and passenger. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.

Officers did not provide an update on the driver’s condition, or describe the damage to the vehicle. Investigators were still working to gather information on what caused the accident.