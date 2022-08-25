Local

Passenger in vintage Ford car dies after crash with John Deere tractor in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY Ind. (WISH) — Deputies say a Pittsboro woman was killed after crash in Hendricks County Wednesday night.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the intersections of County Road 500 East and County Road 800 North. That’s northwest of Brownsburg and northeast of Pittsboro.

According to investigators, a 1930s Ford car was traveling northbound on County Road 500 East while a 1977 John Deere tractor was headed southbound on the same road. The crash occurred after the operator of the tractor went to turn eastbound onto County Road 800 North.

The tractor hit the Ford on the driver’s side of the vehicle. The front-seat passenger in the car, 63-year-old Amy Knapp of Pittsboro, was pronounced dead at the scene. HCSO says the driver of the car is in critical condition and another passenger is listed as stable.

Deputies don’t believe alcohol is a factor and say the failure to yield the right of way was the cause of the crash. A stop sign does not exist at this intersection for traffic headed northbound or southbound on County Road 500 East. Only traffic headed north or south from County Road 500 East has to stop.