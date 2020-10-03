Penske Entertainment Corp. appoints chief diversity officer, details equality initiative

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Penske Entertainment Corp. on Saturday announced several steps the company is taking related to their ongoing Race for Equality & Change initiative.

Race for Equality & Change is an effort to support diversity and inclusivity across the INDYCAR industry. The initiative was unveiled during the Brickyard 400 weekend.

As a part of Saturday’s announcements, the company will expand its relationship with NXG Youth Motorsports Inc. (NXG). NXG works to introduce minority students to motorsports.

“NXG uses the world of motorsports to provide students access to STEM curriculum, career pathways and valuable life lessons,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles in a press release sent to News 8. “We’re thrilled to partner with Coach Rod Reid to support his tremendous work and the expansion of his program.”

Penske Entertainment Corp. also announced the appointment of Jimmie McMillian as Chief Diversity Officer. McMillian has served as Senior Corporate Counsel for IMS and INDYCAR since 2016.

“Jimmie is an impactful leader and a strong voice for inclusivity and diversity,” Miles said in the release. “His experience, perspectives and community relationships will be a tremendous asset in this role. We’re grateful to have him guiding this significant and important effort for us.”

McMillian will lead the implementation of the goals for the Race for Equality & Change initiative.

“I’m honored to take on this role and ready to help fuel change and inclusivity in our sport,” McMillian said in the release. “Penske Entertainment Corp. is committed to making a difference, and today’s announcements are just the beginning of the important work and progress to come.”

Key goals of Race for Equality & Change include: