Peregrine falcon chicks nesting downtown get leg bands

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four noisy peregrine falcon chicks on Thursday morning voiced their displeasure at being pulled from their nest.

But, it’s for a good cause.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources put leg bands on the birds so they can be monitored and identified later.

The banding of peregrine falcons began back in the 1980s as a way to keep track of the population.

The birds banded Thursday have been nesting atop Market Tower, the building topped with a Key Bank logo.

Along with being banded, the chicks were named Yeager, Glenn, Bessie and Bean. The chicks are typically named after astronauts or aviators due to their speed. Peregrine falcons can reach speeds of more than 200 mph when diving at prey.