Person dead after motorcycle crash in Tippecanoe County

MONTMORENCI, Ind. (WISH) — A person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Tippecanoe County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:07 p.m. Sunday, The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Jackson Highway and County Road 350 North, near Montmorenci. After deputies arrived on the scene, they found a motorcycle and it’s driver lying in the wooded area west of the intersection.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Jackson Highway and failed to negotiate the right-hand curve at the interchange for County Road 350 North. The motorcycle ran off the left side of the road and came to rest in the wooded area. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and received fatal injuries. The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash was not witnessed, so the time of the crash is still under investigation. The identity of the driver will be released after an autopsy is performed by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.