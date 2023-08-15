Person dies in crash at 12th Street, Arlington Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon in a crash with a truck on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. No additional information on the motorcyclist was immediately available from police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to the personal-injury crash shortly before 5:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East 12th Street and North Arlington Avenue. That’s in a commercial area that includes several stores and businesses.

Medics were dispatched to a call of a personal-injury crash involving a motorcycle.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley says via email, “Preliminarily, officers believe the motorcyclist was southbound on Arlington at a high rate of speed when it struck a Dodge Durango turning from northbound Arlington to westbound 12th St. The driver of the motorcycle is the deceased. The driver of the Durango remained on scene.”