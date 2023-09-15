Person found dead after house fire in rural Boone County

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A person was found dead after a fire in a rural Boone County home was extinguished Thursday morning, the Zionsville Fire Department reported Thursday night.

The person’s identity, gender nor age were immediately shared publicly in a social media post from the fire department.

Crews from the Zionsville and Whitestown responded just after 9:20 a.m. Thursday to a call about the fire, which was later found to be in the in the 8400 block of East Boone County Road 100 South. That’s about a mile north of Whitestown.

Crews had been told someone may have been trapped in the single-story home. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the home, and quickly entered through doors and windows to find if anyone was inside, the social media post said.

Additional crews were called to take water to the fire due to a lack of hydrants in the area, the social media post said. The fire was extinguished in about 90 minutes.

Investigators remained at the house around 8:30 p.m. Thursday as they tried to determine the fire’s cause.