Person killed in hit-and-run on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died early Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the northwest side of Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 5:45 a.m. to a report of a person down at West 86th Street and Zionsville Road.
Police arrived and found the victim deceased in the street, officers at the scene tell News 8.
The vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction.
IMPD says westbound 86th Street is closed for crash cleanup and investigation.
No other information was immediately available.
News 8 has a crew at the scene.
Don't miss the latest! The WISH-TV newsletter will keep you up to date for all your Indiana, Local, and National News