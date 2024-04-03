Person killed in hit-and-run on Indy’s northwest side

A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said. (WISH Photo/Daryl Black)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died early Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 5:45 a.m. to a report of a person down at West 86th Street and Zionsville Road.

Police arrived and found the victim deceased in the street, officers at the scene tell News 8.

The vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction.

IMPD says westbound 86th Street is closed for crash cleanup and investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

News 8 has a crew at the scene.