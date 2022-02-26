Local

Pet Pals TV: Big Dog Flooring’s Benny and Bernstein

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Kris and Chip Payton, the owners of Big Dog Flooring, to talk about their four-legged friends, Benny and Bernstein, a pair of giant Saint Bernards.

They discussed the kind of care that goes into the breed, including how much food they eat each day — it’s a lot! — and what kind of care these gentle giants need.

“Pet Pals TV” airs in Indianapolis at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays on MyINDY-TV 23, and at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays on WISH-TV and WHMB-TV. The show also airs on other U.S. stations, including ones in Fort Wayne, Lafayette, Terre Haute, and Louisville, Kentucky.

