Pike police investigate stabbing at Guion Creek Middle School

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pike Township Schools police were investigating a stabbing of one student by another that took place Thursday afternoon at a middle school.

The communication officer for the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township, Sarah Dorsey, said the incident happened at Guion Creek Middle School just before 2 p.m. when one of the students stabbed the other in the arm with an object.

The accused student was removed and being questioned by Pike Police and the school administration.

The condition of the student stabbed was not known as of Thursday afternoon.

The school is located near 4401 W. 52nd St., which is between Georgetown and Guion roads.