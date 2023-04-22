Plane Pull honoring late leukemia patient brings big crowds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 11th Annual Republic Airways Plane Pull happened Saturday morning near the Indianapolis International Airplane, where teams of 10 worked to pull a 24-ton jet 15 feet.

The fundraiser started in 2011 to honor Tyler Frenzel, who was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 7. His mother, Pam, says he received treatment at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital and died two years later. She says her son was a generous boy.

“People would donate money to him when he was sick. Tyler would turn around and give it to an organization that needed it or that was close to his heart,” she shared. “That’s how it sort of all started. That’s why we continue to do what he taught us because he knew it wasn’t about him. It was about helping others.”

The money raised from the event benefits Riley Hospital for Children, Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, and other local health groups. Organizers say since 2011, a total of $3.6 million has been raised.