Police: 20-year-old found dead at Anderson home

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson police say they are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man who was found unresponsive at a home Monday.

At 8:16 a.m., Anderson Police Department officers responded to a home in the 500 block of South Nursery Road in reference to a deceased male being found.

Investigators arrived at the scene and interviewed several witnesses. Officials say the preliminary details show there was no act of criminal violence.

An autopsy was scheduled to be completed later this week, and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Police say the identity of the man is being withheld until proper notification can be made.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation should contact Detective Cliff Cole at 765-648-6654.