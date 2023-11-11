Police investigating fatal crash on Indy’s northwest side off Michigan Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The name or age of the person who died hasn’t been released yet.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says that around 11:47 p.m. Friday, officers were sent to the 7900 block of Michigan Road on a report of an accident involving at least one vehicle.

When police arrived, they located two people inside one of the vehicles. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second person was taken to the hospital, where they were last said to be in critical condition.

Police say that investigators at the scene were trying to gather information on what led up to the crash.