Police search for man missing from Crawfordsville

Arthur Ash (Photo Provided/Crawfordsville Police Department)
by: Divine Triplett
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Crawfordsville Police Department is still searching for Crawfordsville resident Arthur Ash. They’re asking the public to contact the police department if they have any information on Ash’s location.

Ash’s family reported him missing Monday after being unable to locate him for 24 hours. Ash is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. Police say he suffers from dementia and has mobility problems. Officers believe he left on foot from the 600 block of Englewood Dr. in the Crawfordsville area.

Investigators are asking community members who may have information regarding Ash’s whereabouts to contact Detective Geoff Payne at the Crawfordsville Police Department at 765-362-3762.

