Police searching for 16-year-old Freetown girl

FREETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Lexie Atwood.

Atwood is described as a 16-year-old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and 124 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Sunday but police provided no information on what she was wearing.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 812-988-6655 or 911.