Police searching for missing teen from Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager is missing from Greenfield, IN. His name is Josiah Alan Turner.

Turner was last seen Friday wearing dark jeans and a tan hoody with a Japanese logo.

He is 16-years-old. Turner is described as 5 feet and 2 inches tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Detective Ronald Chittum from the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400