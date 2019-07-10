Popular Peach Truck making its way through Indiana

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Peach Truck is making its first stop in Hamilton County at Salsbery Brothers Landscaping.

This is the fourth year Salsbery Brothers Landscaping has had The Peach Truck at their Carmel location.

Owner Jeff Salsbery is donating every $2 to Wheeler Mission. He’s also asking those who come to bring a case of water to donate.

Salsbery says he’s always had a passion for helping the homeless and hope this contribution can do some good.

The Peach Truck will be there from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The truck makes more than 300 stops across the United States in a three-month period.

Wednesday alone they plan to make six stops around central Indiana.

