Local

Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Lawrence North vs. Ben Davis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After another exciting week of high school football action, teams across the state are marking the start of autumn with another slate of must-see games.

Friday’s meeting between Lawrence North High School and No. 6 Ben Davis High School is WISH-TV’s high school football “Game of the Week.” The game will air starting at 7 p.m. on WISH-TV’s sister station, MyIndy-TV 23.

Greg Rakestraw, vice president of the ISC Sports Network, stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview the game.

“I think the best thing that Lawrence North can do is give the same young man the football…Ollie Richardson, (in his) third year as a running back at Lawrence North. This is a team that’s kind of been up and down and that’s not surprising. They returned some key pieces on offense, but their most talented player from last year, Omar Cooper, now plays at Indiana. They graduated a lot of key players on defense.”

Rakestraw says Ben Davis is rolling offensively.

“Thomas Gotkowski accounted for five touchdowns last week, over 400 yards of offense between passing the ball and running the football,” Rakestraw said. “Ben Davis might be a slight favorite in this game; LN is certainly good enough. LN clearly has the talent to give themselves a chance to win this game, but if Ben Davis plays anything offensively like they did a week ago, they’re gonna be a tough team to beat for anybody in the state.”

You can see every play of the matchup between Lawrence North and Ben Davis live Friday starting at 7 p.m. on MyINDY-TV 23. Be sure to switch to WISH-TV after the game for complete highlights on The Zone with sports director Anthony Calhoun and his team!