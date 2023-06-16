Search
Public Works Committee moves closer to establishing new greenway crossing zones

by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Thursday, the Public Works Committee moved closer to establishing new greenway crossing zones at some intersections and greenways. The proposal is aimed at protecting local trail users, and was passed unanimously by the committee.

The proposal would institute lower speed limits on a case-by-case basis in select areas, such as the Monon Trail and Fall Creek Trail.

The lower speed limit would cause drivers to slow down, and pay close attention in the area.

The crossings selected for lower speed limits would be posted on indy.gov for 30 days before signs are installed.

“As development along trail corridors increases density and pedestrian and bicycle traffic, we must implement new methods to protect trail users,” Brandon Herget, director of the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, said. “This proposal empowers our engineering team with a new solution that may save lives in Marion County.” 

The proposal is set to be considered by the full council on July 10.

