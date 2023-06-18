Purdue Global professor urges dads to take part in self-care

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Danielle Hadeed De Silva is a faculty member in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences at Purdue Global, Purdue’s online university for working adults.

She says dads in today’s society face three major challenges: time management, work-life balance, and the stigma around seeking mental health help.

Hadeed De Silva recognizes how detrimental these challenges are, and provides tips when facing them.

She says one way to help with work-life balance is to schedule family time. Setting up a moment with family when you are completely present, and can really focus on being there for quality time is a good start.

She also says if dads have multiple children, it’s a good idea to set up individual time for each child to really ensure meaningful time with them.

Beyond family time, she says self-care is important for fathers, and practicing simple self-care strategies can help ground fathers in the face of these challenges.

“Something as simple as deep breathing for example, which takes no time at all, no one has to know that you’re doing it, you can do it anywhere – I think would really benefit them. It would really help them to stay calm, stay grounded, clear their heads in order to take on any challenges they may be facing, whether that’s work, family life, or school,” said Hadeed De Silva.

She points out as well, that dads need to be more open to seeking mental health services. There are many different options for these services, whether it’s physically going to therapy or going with a telehealth option instead.