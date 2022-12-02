Local

Purdue University honors Mitch Daniels with ‘Mitch Fest’

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Mitch Daniels’s time as president at Purdue University is coming to an end on December 31st as the former Indiana Governor steps down from a position he has held since 2013.

To celebrate Daniels’s time as president at Purdue, the university is hosting what it calls “Mitch Fest.” The street fest is held in front of the Purdue Memorial Union and gives alumni and current faculty and staff a chance to meet with Daniels.

Daniels has a long list of accomplishments at the university during his time there, most notably a tuition freeze over the last 11 years that has saved Purdue families over $1 billion.

Mitch Fest kicks off a big five days for Purdue, including the Big Ten Championship game, Purdue Men’s Basketball first Big Ten home game, and former U.S. President George W. Bush coming to campus as part of a lecture series.

Dr. Mung Chiang will take over as president on January 1, 2023.