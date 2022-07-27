Local

Quick tips for parents tackling back-to-school stress

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students across the state are preparing to go back to school. This can be a stressful time for many parents.

Kait Baumgartner, owner of the Indianapolis Moms blog, shared some tips to help ease that stress, making back-to-school season a breeze.

Parents can stay organized, which Baumgartner says is the most important.

“I find this one of the most important things. If you are organized before school starts, you’re going to feel so much better kicking off the school year,” Baumgartner said.

A few tips include:

  • Getting organized
  • Learning to say no
  • Getting outside
  • Prioritize
  • Knock the guilt

More tips and information can be found on the Indianapolis Moms website.

