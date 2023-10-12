Search
Rabbi at Purdue vigil to support Israel: ‘Do acts of good’

Purdue Hillel holds vigil

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University hosted a vigil Wednesday in support of Israel.

The Purdue Hillel vigil took place near the Engineering Fountain.

Organizers say some students have a direct connection to what is going on in Israel. The focus of the event was to help students and focus on making the world a better place.

Rabbi Avrohom Gluck said, “We here in Indiana should do acts of good. Make this world a better place, not to get depressed by the darkness of what we saw, or the images and videos that are coming in. It’s very hard to get yourself up and proactive. So, today is a call to action, action of good, acts of kindness. And that’s for everyone.”

Organizers say students from many backgrounds attended the event.

