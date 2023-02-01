Local

Recalls issued for ready-to-eat sausages, Rao’s soup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Regulators in Washington, D.C., have announced two unrelated food recalls — one for nearly 53,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products and a second for 16-ounce jars of Rao’s soup.

Sausages recalled over listeria concerns

Daniele International LLC is recalling 52,914 pounds of sausage products because they may be contaminated with listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says.

The sausage products were shipped to stores nationwide between Dec. 23 to Jan. 17.

The following products are included in the recall:

6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by Meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with sell-by date 4/15/23.

6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTERIE TRIO” with sell-by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell-by date 12/23/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use-by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell-by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell-by date 5/6/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with use-by date 5/4/23.

12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with sell-by date 4/14/23.

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of illness.

FSIS discovered the issue during a routine inspection where listeria was found on surfaces that came into contact with the product.

Food contaminated with listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection, if consumed. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, and gastrointestinal issues.

The recalled products should not be eaten and should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Rao’s soup recalled due to possible allergens

Sovos Brands Intermediate, Inc., is recalling a small number of 16-ounce jars of Rao’s Made for Home Slow Simmered Soup, Chicken & Gnocchi, because the jars actually contain vegetable minestrone and could pose a risk to people who are allergic to eggs.

The recalled jars of soup were sold in Indiana and a number of other states between Dec. 8 and Jan. 27, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

The soup is packaged in a clear glass jar marked with the following code date on the top of the jar: Best By NOV 15 2024 EST 251 Code Date 2320 MDV 046030Z009, UPC 747479400015.

Anyone who owns jars of the recalled soup should return them to the store for a full refund.